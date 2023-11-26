Appeal: APC North-West zone congratulates Sani, Idris

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) North-West Zone has congratulated Gov. Uba Sani of Kaduna State and his Kebbi counterpart, Nasir Idris over their victories at the Appeal Court.

The Appeal Court sitting in Abuja, in a judgement on Friday, reaffirmed the election of Sani and Idris.

The congratulatory message was contained in a statement issued on Sunday by Malam Musa Mada, Zonal Publicity Secretary, North-West.

Mada quoted the party’s Zonal Chairman, Garba Datti as saying that reaffirming Sani proved that the opposition was only on the legal face up with the APC government only to retain its members by giving them a false hope.

“The judgment is a triumph for the wish of the good people of Kaduna State who freely handed their mandate to Sani to occupy Sir Kashim Ibrahim house for peace, unity and sustainable development to permeate,” Datti said.

The chairman urged Sani to ”place partisan politics on the shelf and extend a hand of fellowship to the opposition and partner with them to make the state greater.

“The task ahead is daunting and the government needs to focus on delivering its campaign promises.”

In the same vein, Datti rejoiced with Idris over his reaffirmation by the court.

“The victories are not only for yourselves, but for our nascent democracy to thrive,” he saidc.

Datti also commended the judiciary for its unwavering commitment and for remaining on the path of justice.

By Moses Kolo (NAN)

