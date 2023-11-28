Appeal: APC North-West zone congratulates Gov. Aliyu

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) North-West Zone has congratulated Gov. Ahmad Aliyu of Sokoto State over his victory at the Appeal Court.

The congratulatory message was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by Malam Musa Mada, Zonal Publicity Secretary, North-West.

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja on Monday affirmed the election of Aliyu.

The appellate court dismissed a petition that the PDP and its candidate, Saidu Umar, filed to challenge the declaration of Aliyu of APC, as the bonafide winner of the governorship election that was held in the state on March 18.

Mada quoted the party’s Zonal Chairman, Garba Datti as extolling the Justice Haruna Mshelia-led team of the court of appeal’s decision to completely agree with Sokoto governorship election petition tribunal.

The Judges held that the petitioners were unable to prove any of the allegations they raised against the governor.

He said, “most of the evidences that the appellants presented to support their case were inadmissible.

” This judgment is in fact in the best interest of justice and fairness.

“We congratulate Gov. Ahmed Aliyu on the resounding victory that affirms the yearnings and aspirations of the good people of Sokoto State who truly bestowed their mandates on him through the ballot on 18th March 2023.”

Datti also congratulated the entire people of the Seat of the Caliphate for having a vibrant leader in Aliyu whom since inauguration on 29th May 2023, turned out to be workaholic.

“The Zonal Leadership of the APC in the largest geopolitical zone reaffirmed its resolute commitment and wholistic support to its members across all the seven states of the North-West in accordance with the party’s construction and electoral values,” he added. By Moses Kolo(NAN)

