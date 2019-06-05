App developer wants govt. to harness potential of ICT start-ups

An application (app) developer, Dr Salihu Ibrahim, has urged government to harness the possible solutions Information Communication Technology (ICT) start-ups come up with in their ideas.

He made the call in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

Ibrahim, who said he had developed a diabetes condition application, added that ICT start-ups across the country could develop applications and devices that could handle social problems.

He explained that Nigeria needed applications and ideas from ICT start-ups that could handle its numerous challenges, especially security, health and power.

According to him, informed applications can be accessible to people in remote areas and deployed to make effective policies.

He added that “the major challenge start ups have is training and funding, which, if made available, they will make much impact on the society.

“Government needs to provide funding for start-ups because it needs the applications more.”

“Those applications can be used to reach people in very remote areas.”

Ibrahim said he developed a mobile application software called “Si-Fi Mobile Health” that would enable diabetic patients to manage their condition from the comfort of their homes.

He added that the mobile application enabled individuals to access their risk of developing type two diabetes because most people were unaware they had the ailment till it advanced.

“The application can be downloaded on mobile phone, while you fill some questions to ascertain your risk level.

“The application software will disclose to you if you are at high risk of developing diabetes and once the application detects that, it will recommend you seek immediate medical attention.

“Whatever your state as regards diabetes, it will make a recommendation, like adjusting your diet, engaging in exercise, if the person is a smoker, it will recommend you quit smoking.”

He further explained that the application provided basic diabetes education in a lay man’s language.

Ibrahim said the app was at its validation stage after being in existence for two years.

He added that in 2017, it was reported by the International Diabetes Federation that over 40,000 people died in the country due to diabetes, while 70 per cent of people living with the ailment were not aware of it.

The app developer said that such statistics propelled him to come up with a solution and if harnessed, it could address the challenge at the grassroots. (NAN)

