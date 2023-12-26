Apostolic Church urges politicians to rule with fear of God

The Vice-President of The Apostolic Church, Nigeria (TACN), Dr Gabriel Uyeh, has urged political leaders to fear God by promoting righteousness and justice in the nation.

Uyeh made the call while speaking at the 25th Anniversary of the TACN, Ibadan Metropolitan Area Convention, on Monday in Ibadan.

Uyeh, who doubles as the TACN LAWNA Territorial Chairman, urged those in authority to always seek and follow the truth at all times.

According to him, righteousness exalts a nation, while sin brings reproach upon a nation.

“When there is hypocrisy, oppression, and injustices in the land, the people will groan.

“I want the government of the day to rule the nation with the fear of God.

“They should avoid policies and laws that will bring religious disharmony and crises in Nigeria,” the cleric said.

Speaking on the theme: “Dwelling in the Secret Place of God Almighty,” Uyeh said security, immunity from calamities, and freedom from fear were gains of such dwelling.

Also speaking, the TACN LAWNA Territorial Administrative Secretary, Dr Lawrence Oladele, said the significance of the anniversary was to celebrate the achievements of the church in its 25 years of existence as the Ibadan metropolitan area of TACN.

Oladele said the theme of the anniversary was apt as it emphasised the need to always dwell in the secret place of the God Almighty.

“This celebration is coming at a time when the country faces insecurity of different forms.

“Dwelling in the secret place of the Most High means dwelling in a secret place of spiritual, physical, social, and financial security.

“So, this shows that God is interested in proffering lasting solutions to insecurity and other problems in Nigeria,” he said.

He added that the church since its inception had been contributing to the progress and stability of the country through fervent prayers for the leadership of the country.

“In addition to spiritual contributions to the stability of Nigeria, the church has also embarked on many social responsibility initiatives, training, and empowerment to complement the efforts of the government.

“We also have prison ministries for citizens at various correctional centres in the country and we have programmes for orphans and the less privileged in the society,” he said.

Oladele, however, charged political leaders to avoid playing politics with the country’s security, urging them to step up the game in the war against insecurity as contained in their manifestoes.

He urged citizens to join hands together, irrespective of tribe, religion, or belief, and allow peace to reign in Nigeria, being the essence of the coming of Jesus Christ.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the anniversary featured the annual thanksgiving from about 10 areas under the Ibadan metropolitan area, prayers for the church and the nation. (NAN)

By Olatunde Ajayi

