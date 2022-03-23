Apongbon Fire: NEMA announces alternative routes for motorists

By Fabian Ekeruche

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has announced alternative routes for Lagos Island-bound commuters and motorists following recent fire outbreak at the popular Apongbon area of the state.

NEMA South-West Zonal Coordinator, Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, made the announcement on Wednesday in Lagos.

“The alternative routes are: movements from Ikorodu Road, take detour via Jibowu to connect Yaba through to Oyingbo or Adekunle, from there to Adeniji and Adeniji to Ebutte Ero or continue movements toward CSM or inner Marina.

“Second route for those going to Ijora, Constain or inner part of Surulere, can continue through the crawling movement to connect Eko bridge, take a detour to Ijora and continue journey to Apapa or toward Leventis, UBA roundabout to connect Marina.

“The Federal Ministry of Works have been called upon to close the bridge and carryout integrity tests to determine the safety of the bridge for further usage,’’ Farinloye said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the cause of the fire, which razed many shops, is yet to be ascertained. (NAN)

