Apongbon Bridge: May reopening guaranteed- FG

By Grace Alegba

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Mr Umar Bakare on Friday said that the Apongbon Bridge rehabilitation works had achieved 50 per cent completion.

Bakare told journalists that all damaged components of the bridge razed by fire were being replaced and the project would be completed in May and the highway reopened to traffic.

Recall that a fire razed the bridge on March 23, 2022 because of the activities of traders in the vicinity, leading the Federal and the Lagos State governments to issue a seven-day eviction notice to those with shops under the bridge.

“We are planning to re-open Apongbon Bridge by May, 2023. As I am talking to you, we are moving towards 50 per cent and by May we will re-open it.

“As for the damage caused by the fire on Apongbon Bridge, all the piers have been repaired, we are replacing what we call the bearings, that is what we are doing now and to finish up the surface of the bridge,’’ he said.

He said contract for the comprehensive rehabilitation of the entire Eko Bridge had earlier been awarded and was ongoing before the unfortunate fire under the Apongbon Bridge and later the Ijora Olopa Section.

Bakare said the contract for the comprehensive repairs of the Eko Bridge had a completion period of 43 months which would lapse in 2025.

He said the comprehensive rehabilitation project was about 15 per cent completed.

“The whole of Eko Bridge is undergoing comprehensive rehabilitation, from beginning to the end. This project is supposed to last for 43 months which is by October, 2025; however, we are working double fast in order to be able to fix the areas that were gutted by fire,’’ the controller said.

He said necessary tests were carried out to ensure the construction on Apongbon Bridge was solid and safe, adding that, measures towards safeguarding all Lagos bridges against abuse were ongoing.

Bakare said the Federal Ministry of Works was collaborating with the Lagos State Government and compiling illegal activities under bridges.

He said that recommendations were being made, to be forwarded to its headquarters in Abuja, on how to rid the bridges of illegal occupants causing damage to the public infrastructure. (NAN)