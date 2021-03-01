Apologise to Ikpeazu, South East PDP tells Sen. Adeyemi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), South East Zone, on Monday called on Sen. Smart Adeyemi to immediately apologise to Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia for derogatory remarks he made about the governor at the Senate plenary.

NAN reports that Adeyemi had during plenary on Feb. 23, described Gov. Ikpeazu as a drunkard and champagne drinking man claiming that he had done no monumental project for his people.

Mr Augustine Okeke, Publicity Secretary, South East Zonal Caretaker Committee, made the call in a statement to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

Okeke, who condemned the derogatory remarks, said that it was defamatory and premeditated slight not just on Ikpeazu but on the exalted position of governor of Abia.

“South East PDP wonders why Sen. Smart Adeyemi, a non indigene, a non resident, who arguably owns no property or investment in any part or territory of Abia could resort to such ontoward derogatory language to qualify a citizen of Nigeria.

“No less a governor of a state elected not once but twice by the indigenes and residents of Abia,” he said.

The Publicity chief wondered how a supposed distinguished personality as a senator could stoop so low in an act of mudslinging with remarks full of hatred and contempt.

According to him, the hallowed chambers of the National Assembly which if left unchecked may lead to the misconstruing of the senate chambers as a breeding ground for the use of gutter language.

Okeke, who reiterated the need for Adeyemi to apologise within seven days, threatened to seek redress in court if he failed to do so.

‘Consequent upon this, the Zonal Working Committee of PDP, South East zone, hereby, demands that Sen. Smart Adeyemi should publicly apologise to Gov. Ikpeazu within seven days for this unprovoked defamation of character.

“Failure of Sen. Smart Adeyemi to do this would leave the zonal working committee of PDP, South East, with no other option than taking every necessary measure to seek redress.

“This includes, but not limited to, instituting a libel suit against Sen. Adeyemi.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adeyemi (APC-Kogi West) came into political limelight when he first won the Senate seat on the platform of the PDP, and later cross carpeted to the ruling APC.

The Abia government had in response to Adeyemi’s remarks said that he had abused the immunity privilege in the National Assembly but advised him to visit Abia to see the development strides in education, health and other infrastructure done by Ikpeazu.(NAN)

Related

No tags for this post.