Apo-Karshi Road: Minister tasks contractors on speedy completion

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The Federal Capital Territory Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu has urged contractors handling the Apo-Karshi Road to speed up work towards completion and eventual inauguration of the project.

Ms Meeme Felicia, the Public Relations Officer, FCT Satellite Towns Development Department, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said Aliyu made the call during a visit to the project site.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that the contract was awarded in parts to Messrs SCC Nigeria and Kakatar CE Ltd respectively.

Represented by the Coordinator of the department, Mr Obinna Ogwuegbu, the minister expressed pleasure at the rate the work was going on.

NAN report that the coordinator was accompanied to the site by his team of Engineers led by the Director, Regional Infrastructure, Amaechi Obiekwe.

The minister reminded the contractors of the huge relief the road would bring to the residents of the FCT when completed.

The minister also enjoined the Satellite Towns development department to put more efforts at ensuring that all projects under it purview are expeditiously completed.

Aliyu, who congratulated the coordinator of the department on his 100 days in office, reminded him that the reward for good work is more work.

She noted that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration was committed to fulfilling its campaign promises pertaining to infrastructure delivery.

Responding, Mr Azibaola Roberts, the Managing Director of Kakatar CE Ltd., one of the companies handling the project, appreciated the ministry’s adequate and timely releases of funds.

Roberts, who promised that the road would soon be ready for inauguration, also commended the coordinator for his commitment towards the project.(NAN)

