APGA’s governorship candidate, Frank Nweke says Enugu State is not for sale

By Alex Enebeli

Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Enugu State, Mr Frank Nweke Jr. says Enugu State is not for sale.

He said on Friday in Enugu that the insinuation making the rounds that he had stepped down from the governorship race was also disrespectful.

Nweke told newsmen that the state is not for sale and neither were Enugu State people for purchase.

He added that it was wrong for anyone to say he had stepped down for the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Peter Mbah.

Nweke stressed also that he is the most qualified and experienced among all the governorship candidates for the election and would win.

“On what basis will I step down, having served in various national and international capacities,’’ Nweke queried.

The APGA candidate said he had subjected himself to scrutiny on many occasions which most of the candidates had not done.

“I will submit myself for further scrutiny on radio programmes and on the social media, but my fellow contestants are sacred of scrutiny because of their records,’’ he noted. (NAN)