APGA won’t shy away from being major opposition party in Abia – Nwokoro

By Obinna Moses, Umuahia

The All Progressive Grand Alliance,APGA, Abia State chapter has said it will never shy away from playing its major role as an opposition party in providing objective and constructive criticisms to government in power in Abia State.

APGA added that as a number one opposition party in Abia State, it will continue to play a vital role in checkmating the excesses of the government on it’s programmes and policies as the ruling party for a peaceful Abia where democracy, rule of law will be observed and practiced.

Abia State chapter of Apga made this disclosure Monday in Umuahia during a press conference while reviewing the activities of the present Labour party led Government in the State.

In a six page address, entitled: “Abia State Before and Now,Matters Arising” read on behalf of the party by the state publicity Secretary of the party, Barr Chukwuemeka Nwokoro and made available to News diaryonline in Umuahia, said that Apga shall remain a formidable force in the political development of Abia State and will never shy away from playing it’s major role as an opposition party for a peaceful Abia where democracy and rule of law will be observed and practiced.

The party further said to critically examine the situation of Abia State currently in terms of governance generally, especially as it affects the general well-being of Abia citizens, adding that as a major political party and critical stakeholder in terms of constructive criticisms aimed at strengthening our democracy in Abia State in particular and Nigeria in general.

Barr Chukwuemeka Nwokoro revealed that Apga as a political party wishes to use this medium to commend the Dr Alex Otti led Government on his swift response in tackling infrastructural decays in Abia State, notably fixing and commissioning of some major roads in Aba and Umuahia respectively which includes Emelogu, Shalom, cemetery, Udeagbala roads all in Aba and the Express Tower/Ossah road to Okpara Square Umuahia.

The party also called on the State government as a matter of urgency to pester the contractor (Julius Berger) handling Port Harcourt Road Aba to speed up on the said project to ease the sufferings of Abians living in the axis, including businesses which were shut down within the area for over 20 years now as a result of bad road network.

According to a major opposition party in Abia State,” there is no gainsaying the fact that good road network attracts mega economic growth and development of a state,thus, Abia is in now in the right track to reclaim it’s pride of place in the comity of States in Nigeria “.

Abia APGA also called on labour party led Administration to monitor the contractor handling the remedial/ palliative work on some major roads within Umuahia Urban including Uzuakoli road by forcing them to speed up in their work by making sure that they patch/ close all spots on the roads which has become a source of concern to Abia road Users , including motorists who have been complaining of the dangers of such abandoned openings on the roads to human lives,thus the urgent need to fill the bad spots on the roads for the safety of road Users.

On his part,the State Chairman of All Progressive Grand Alliance , Abia State chapter,Elder Ambassador Sunday Onukwubiri said that it was not true that his party is not providing opposition to the ruling party saying that Apga is number one opposition party in Abia State contrary to insinuations in some quarters.

Elder Onukwubiri added that his party believes in objective and constructive criticisms aimed at strengthening the growth of democracy and good governance and Apga cannot criticize without seeing the areas the government has not done very well.

Abia APGQ Chairman called on Dr Alex Otti led Government to expedite action to ensure that the federal government #5 billion palliative to cushion effect of fuel subsidy removal was used in purchasing buses that would convey Abians from Umuahia to Aba , Owerri and Arochukwu as a minimal fare, adding that that is one of the ways to show that the government is sensitive to the people’s plight.

Meanwhile, Abia APGA expressed optimism that the party is in the celebration mood of the victory of it’s candidate,Hon Chief Alex Ikwuecheghi at the Court of Appeal in respect of Aba North and Aba South federal constituency, noting that it is a big boost to Apga of two members of the National Assembly in the person of Distinguished Senator Enyi Abaribe and Hon Chief Alex Ikwuecheghi both who are representing the good people of Abia South Senatorial District and Aba North and Aba South respectively .

While congratulating the Party’s representatives, Abia APGA urged the duo to be good ambassadors of the party by working tirelessly to deliver on their campaign promises which is attracting mega developments to their constituents and improving on the standard of living of the people.

