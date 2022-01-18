APGA South-West Chairman, Deacon Samson Olalere mourns Oba Jimoh Oladunni, Ajagungbade III

By Chimezie Godfrey

The National Vice Chairman, Southwest of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), and chieftain of the Conference of Nigeria Political Party (CNPP) who is also an indigene of Ogbomosho land, Deacon Samson Olalere is saddened on the passage of Oba Jimoh Oladunni Oyewumi, Ajagungbade III.



In a statement issued by the southwest zonal arm of the party described the contributions of Oba Jimoh Oladunni Oyewumi, Ajagungbade III as very conspicuous and will greatly be missed by the Good people of Ogbomosho land, Nigeria as a country and the World globally.





Deacon Samson Olalere also expressed huge shock over the demise of the revered monarch, adding that the death had created a huge vacuum that no one can fill except by the divine intervention of God. He also noted that the late Oba Jimoh Oladunni Oyewumi, Ajagungbade III was a forthright first class monarch who ruled his people and the entire Ogbomosho land with the fear of God and divine wisdom.



APGA finally urged the family of the deceased royal father, friends, associates and Ogbomosho community to take solace in the knowledge that the monarch lived an exemplary life deserving honour and celebration.



