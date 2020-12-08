APGA sets for Dec. 9, supplementary election in Zamfara

INEC also fixed Wednesday, Dec. 9, for supplementary election in the 14 polling units that were cancelled.

Shinkafi said that APGA was among the 11 political parties that agreed to take part in the election.

“INEC invited us for a meeting yesterday and all the 14 political parties that participated in the election attended the meeting.

“Out of the 14 political parties, 11 agreed with the decision of INEC to hold the election tomorrow, Wednesday, which APGA is among.

“We agreed with INEC decision to conduct the election and finish it so as to douse the political tension in the state.

“We all know that the Saturday’s election was faced with serious security challenges such as thuggery, election box snatching and others,” he said.