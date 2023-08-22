APGA seeks constitution review to give govs power over internal security

Mr Sly Ezeokenwa, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), has called for a comprehensive review of the constitution to enable state governors control the interval security architecture of their domains.

Ezeokenwa, who said this in Awka on Monday, suggested that the measure would address insecurity in some parts of the country, especially in the Southeast.

He said the governors had better knowledge of their domains and their peculiarities but regretted that even though they were the Chief Security Officers of their States, they had no control over the security machinery.

“We need a thorough constitutional review that will ensure true federalism, the existing constitution is the cause of most of our problem.

“The easiest way to solve southeast security is through constitutional review which will allow us to secure ourselves.

“It is not proper to have governors as Chief Security Officers without control of any of the architecture,” he said.

Ezeokenwa said APGA was the best option for Nigerians, especially the youth, as it was blazing the trail in giving youths leadership space in managing political processes.

He said APGA had been able to deliver good governance where it held sway, including Anambra and momentarily in Imo, but regretted that Nigerians still viewed it as regional party instead of embracing it to tap from its people oriented manifesto.

According to him, the Labour Party is a direct beneficiary of the success of APGA because Mr Peter Obi who is the strongman of the party is a product of APGA and Sen. Rochas Okorocha of Imo State was the best governor in Nigeria before he defected.

“APGA has provided the platform for youths to be all that they can become in the Nigerian political environment. As of today, I am the youngest national chairman of a political party in Nigeria. APGA believes in the youth,” he said.

Ezeokenwa said APGA would be more disciplined, inclusive, visible and truly national under him, adding that they would rebrand politics such that political office was seen as call to duty and sacrifice. (NAN)

