APGA  Nat’l Chairman celebrates muslims at Eid-el-fitr

By Chimezie Anaso

Dr Victor Oye, National Chairman, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has extended warm felicitations to the Muslim community in Nigeria on the occasion of 2023 Eid-el-fitr.

Oye in a message on Friday, congratulated the Muslim Umah for successful completion of the Ramadan fast.

He said Muslims should adhere to the lessons learned during the long period of fasting and deploy them in the development of the country.

The APGA chairman regretted the hardship citizens had passed through in recent times and called on all to work toward a more united, economically prosperous and secured nation.

According to him, let us exercise more restraint and tolerance as we pray to God to give us the uncommon strength and courage to continue to trudge along.

.”As we celebrate, we must remember the poor and needy and extend some love to the oppressed and underprivileged in the society,” he said.

Oye urged APGA members across the country to keep faith with the party and continue to support it as it prepared for its national convention and state congresses.

He assured that the convention would produce a new set of leadership that would further take the party to greater heights.

“I thank God for keeping Nigeria united and urge all Nigerians to pray fervently for sustainable peace, security, and growth of our fatherland,” he said.(NAN)