APGA gubernatorial candidate rejoices with Etsu Nupe on birthday, 19th year on throne

The Gubernatorial candidate candidate of All Progressive Grand Alliance, Her Excellency Hajiya Khadijah Abdullahi Iya, has felicitated with His Royal Highness, Alhaji (Dr.) Yahaya Abubakar, CFR, Etsu Nupe, Chairman, Coordinating Committee, National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria and Chairman, Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, on the occasion of his 70th Birthday and also in marking 19 years on the throne.

Hajiya Khadijah Iya in a birthday message signed and made available to newsmen said Etsu Nupe’s 19 years on the throne have been rewarding, and full of remarkable accomplishments leading to unprecedented development of the Nupe land in particular and nation in general.

“Bagadozhi has brought so much glory, attention and recognition to the Nupe kingdom through viable initiatives, creativity and credible leadership”

“Today, Nupe people all over the world feel a sense of belonging as his Royal Highness continue to promote peace, unity and progress among them”

According to a statement by her media office, the Gubernatorial Candidate congratulated Etsu Nupe and wished him longer reign, perfect health, happiness and Allah’s abundant blessings including the wisdom to do more for humanity.

