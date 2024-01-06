APGA guber candidate to Bago: Fulfil your campaign promises now!

The former Gubernatorial Candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in Niger State, Khadijah Abdullahi Iya, has decried neglect of campaign promises by the APC-led government of the state.

Iya criticised the state Governor, Umar Bago for not living up to expectations in fulfilling campaign promises made to the good people of the state before his election.

She lamented that her primary concern is the Bida-Minna Road, which the governor promised to fix within six months, adding that the road remains a dangerous path.

She said,”Happy New Year to the good people of Niger State and Nigeria as a whole! I join you in celebrating the beginning of a new year. Reflecting on the challenges we faced in 2023, including the impact of COVID-19 and other disasters, I am hopeful that the new year will bring us better times.

“I greatly appreciate your resilience in the face of the difficulties caused by the past and present administrations. It is truly disheartening to see the APC-led government neglecting their campaign promises..

“Over the past 6 months, I’ve closely observed the situation in Niger State. Initially, I gave the new government the benefit of the doubt, hoping they would surpass the previous administration’s efforts for the sake of our people. I remained silent, allowing them ample time to establish their government and make things right. This was the advice I gave when I congratulated him after the election.

“My primary concern is the Bida-Minna Road, which Umar Bago promised to fix within six months. Sadly, there’s no indication of any progress so far. I recently traveled on the road and it remains a dangerous path for the people commuting between the two towns. Our investigation also revealed that transportation costs have increased due to the poor state of the road.

“I came across a video where Umar Bago disrespectfully handled the case of the teaching hospital and threatened the parents of Lapai LGA, indicating a lack of respect for their right to protest.

“The act of distributing money to women and children under the scorching sun, similar to feeding birds, is disrespectful towards the mothers of Niger State. During the campaign, I emphasized the importance of addressing poverty sustainably. Handing out money does not offer long-term solutions for families in Niger State. The administration needs to explore substantial and innovative options to assist the women and children.”

“Additionally”, she said, “I was dismayed to hear about injuries sustained during the scramble for a meager 5 thousand or 10 thousand Naira. Umar Bago, how does this address the deep-rooted poverty that your APC has weaponized?

“The statement made by Bago regarding the change of wardrobe for civil servants is truly appalling. It begs the question of how this will enhance productivity. Why should we abandon our own cultural heritage to conform to Western standards when we know that blindly adopting their practices has not benefitted our people effectively?

“Considering the depleted treasury that Umar Bago inherited, I am skeptical about how he plans to pay outstanding pensions and improve the living conditions and purchasing power of the people of Niger State, especially since he has been appointing numerous Special Assistants and Personal Assistants.

“How will he manage to pay them? It would be reassuring if they have Key Performance Indicators to report to the people of Niger State, ensuring that employing these individuals doesn’t burden taxpayers excessively.”

Iya, despite the criticisms, acknowledged the progress made in the ongoing Chanchaga road construction.

“Nevertheless, I must acknowledge the road construction progress I have witnessed along the Chanchaga road. It’s one of the positive developments we have seen thus far.

“We hope that this momentum will continue throughout the state, ultimately eradicating the cancerous road malaise in Niger State. I pray that the year 2024 will be a year of great progress for the people of Niger State.

“I encourage the people of Niger State and Nigeria as a whole to remain steadfast. We anticipate a year of significant achievements, particularly for those at the grassroots level.

“We will continue to pray for the government while holding them accountable for the promises they made to our people,” she stated.

