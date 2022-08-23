APGA guber candidate in Ebonyi decries destruction of campaign billboards

By Christian Ogbonna

Gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Ebonyi, Prof. Benard Odoh, has advised politicians to campaign on issues rather than concentrating on destruction of campaign materials.

Speaking with newsmen in Abakaliki on Tuesday, Odoh said destroying campaign materials like billboards was not a strategic approach to win elections.

He called on youths in particular to steer clear of destruction of campaign materials and focus on issues that could bring development to the state.

Odoh decried the destruction or removal of his campaign billboards and said elections should not be war against persons.

“We request the police in Ebonyi to investigate and prosecute those behind this unlawful conduct of destroying billboards.

“I urge politicians in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Labour Party (LP); individuals and youths involved in destroying campaign materials to desist from the act.

“Avoid being used to attack APGA campaign materials, members or supporters for the consequences of further attacks would not be tolerated,’’ he said.

The governorship hopeful noted that the law does not permit attacks on opposition candidates or on their campaign machinery.

“We should focus on issues that can bring the desired change to the people.

“I have paid a consultative visit to the APC governorship candidate and Speaker of the Ebonyi House of Assembly, Mr Ogbonna Nwifuru.

“The aim of my visit was for us to synergise to make the 2023 campaign in Ebonyi issues-based.

“There should not be acrimony between politicians even as they belong to different political parties.

“The Electoral Act has rendered thuggery and the use of violence almost irrelevant.

“This is simply because any attack on a polling unit can only lead to cancellation of election result in that unit,’’ Odoh stressed. (NAN)

