APGA Guber Candidate expresses shock, sadness over flood in Niger State

The Gubernatorial candidate of All Progressive Grand Alliance, Hajiya Khadijah Iya, has commissirated with the families and the entire people of Lavun,Magama, Gbako, Rafi, Mashegu , Wushishi and Kontagora over the flood that claimed lives and property.

The APGA gubernatorial candidate in a statement at the weekend expressed shock over the incident.

She said, “it is devastating and heart breaking, I want to use this medium to call on residents of riverine areas to be wary of how they build their houses to avoid being affected by the ugly trend”.

“ I will also like to call on the Niger State Management Agency to as a matter of urgency intensify efforts towards sensitizing people living at the riverine areas to (swiftly)relocate to safer environments”, she added.

Hajiya Khadijah Iya prayed to the Almighty Allah to comfort them all.

