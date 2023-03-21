APGA governorship candidate, Joseph Waya, congratulates rival, Alia, over victory

By Philip Dzeremo

Mr Joseph Waya of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), on Tuesday in Makurdi, congratulated the winner of the Benue Governorship election, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and called on all Benue people to support him in the task of governance.

In a statement, Waya alleged widespread irregularities such as ”heavy militarization of the electoral process, suppression, intimidation, vote buying, tampering with electoral materials, but said he was still committed to the Benue project and appealed to other contestants to ”set aside partisan rancour and rally round Fr. Alia for the overall interest of the state”.

He said his desire to lead the state was never borne out of a conviction for personal aggrandizement but for the wellbeing, peace and security of the people.

”I came into the race by the beckoning of my kinsmen and God’s guidance. To be clear, I did not come to seek prominence, political power for its own sake or personal aggrandizement. We ran a campaign based on issues, facts and utterly devoid of insults,” he said.

Waya, who emerged the fourth in a competitive electoral process, said his message to the people would never be easily forgotten within the period of an election circle.

”My ideas remain as feasible and practicable then as they are now,” he explained.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the INEC returning officer for Benue, Prof Adamu Kuta, declared Alia winner, having polled majority of votes of the rescheduled election.

Alia pulled 473,933 to defeat his closest rival and Speaker, Benue House of Assembly, Mr Titus Uba, who had 223,913 votes.

NAN reports that Uba enjoyed massive backing of the incumbent governor, Samuel Ortom, who himself lost to APC in a Senatorial contest. (NAN)