APGA expresses worry over quality of governance in Enugu

By Emmanuel Acha

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) says it is worried about the quality of governance in Enugu State.

The state Chairman of the party, Mr Ndubuisi Enechionyia said this on Monday when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu.

Enechionyia, who spoke on the ongoing realignment of opposition political parties in the state, said that the 2023 general elections would present an opportunity for the electorate to change the narrative.

He said that the party had in the past few weeks witnessed influx of people from other political parties, including the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to him, the 2023 general elections will present an opportunity for APGA to take over governance in Enugu State.

He said that deliberate efforts were being made to change the narrative in the state by enthroning a government that would meet the needs of residents of the state.

“There is an ongoing realignment of political parties in the state. What we want to do in APGA requires a critical mass of people of like-minds who will be presented for elective positions.

“We want to enthrone a government that will change the face of governance in the state because the current structure has not done well in terms of improvement in standard of education, infrastructure, tourism and other areas,” he said.

Enechionyia said that members of the party were optimistic that the new Electoral Act would create a transparent and more competitive electoral platform in the country.

“APGA has always competed in the state but the challenge has always been the way elections are conducted.

“We are hoping that the new regime will be transparent enough to make the electorate choose who they really want,” he said.

The chairman said that the party had been receiving new entrants every other day.

“However, our challenge is to find the type of people that will suit the system. We are trying to be careful not to present people that will be worst than those we are criticising,” he said.

Enechionyia described the call by some chieftains of the PDP for the state governor to anoint his successor in 2023 as a political sycophancy taken too far.

He said that APGA was clearly in the race to win the state governorship election in 2023.

“Some politicians have taken political sycophancy to a ridiculous level in Enugu State. Otherwise, why would anyone tell the governor to anoint his successor in a democracy?

“We are prepared for 2023 and will present candidates the people will be proud of,” Enechionyia said. (NAN)

