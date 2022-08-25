APGA chairman declares 3-day prayer, fasting over lawmakers’ death

By Chimezie Anaso

Victor Oye, National Chairman, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), has declared a three-day prayer and fasting for divine intervention over the death of two lawmakers at Anambra House of Assembly.

Oye said this in a statement on Thursday in Awka, following the death of Nnamdi Okafor, Majority Leader of the House last Thursday, while on an official visit to South Africa.

Okafor, who represented Awka South 1 State Constituency, died about two months after the death of Okechukwu Okoye (APGA-Aguata Constituency 1) in a mysterious circumstance.

“I urge people of Anambra and APGA members particularly to embark on a 3-day fasting and prayer for peace, growth over the development at the House and in our party as 2023 draws nearer.

“The times in which we have found ourselves are perilous and call for constant prayer, self-examination and penance.

“The leadership of the Anambra House of Assembly should join in the prayer and fasting, I see God doing something new in the house soon,” he said.

Oye commiserated with Gov. Chukwuma Soludo, Speaker Uche Okafor and lawmakers at the assembly over the sudden death of the majority leader.

He prayed to God to console the deceased immediate family, the people of Awka South 1 Constituency and grant his soul eternal repose in heaven.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

