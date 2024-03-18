APGA celebrates Gov. Soludo’s two-year anniversary in office

The National Chairman, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Sly Ezeokenwa, has congratulated Gov. Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra, on his two-year anniversary in office.

Ezeokenwa, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Dr Tony Mbeki on Sunday in Abuja, congratulated Soludo.

Ezeokenwa said that the two-year period under the visionary leadership of Soludo had been a significant chapter in the annals of Anambra’s journey towards achieving a livable and prosperous state.

He described Soludo as the embodiment of the aspirations and prayers of the people of Anambra.

He also described him as a veritable angel sent to shepherd the state into an era of unprecedented growth and development.

“Soludo’s tenure so far has been a testament to the transformative power of dedicated and insightful governance.

“His commitment to fostering a state that is not only livable but also thrives on all fronts reflects the very ethos that APGA stands for,” he said.

Ezeokenwa said that the two years of Soludo’s administration had significantly impacted the socio-economic landscape of Anambra State.

This cuts across different sectors, including infrastructural developments to pioneering social programs, human capital development, healthcare, education, agriculture, and security.

He added that the strides made under Soludo’s leadership have been nothing short of revolutionary.

“It has been a journey of turning visions into tangible realities, and the fruits of these labours are evident in the enhanced quality of life enjoyed by Ndi Anambra,” Ezeokenwa said.

The APGA national chairman reiterated the party’s commitment to prioritising the welfare of the populace above all.

“Our resolve to bring the best candidates into the fold of public service remains unwavering.

“As showcased by Soludo’s tenure, APGA is dedicated to transcending the norms and setting new benchmarks in governance that others can only aspire to,” said Ezeokenwa.

The APGA National Chairman called on Ndi Anambra to support Soludo as he continues to navigate the path toward a more flourishing Anambra. (NAN)

By Emmanuel Oloniruha