APGA candidate in Abia : Jubilations as Ibe floors Udensi at Supreme Court

By Chimezie Godfrey

Jubilations have greeted the ruling of the Supreme Court Wednesday in Abuja, re-affirming Professor Greg Ibe as the authentic governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, in Abia State for the Saturday, March 11 gubernatorial election. Teeming supporters, associates and party faithful were caught celebrating the declaration of the apex court.

As at the time of filling the story the campaign secretariat of Prof Gregory Ibe Campaign Organisation in Umuahia, the capital of Abia state has erupted in Jubilations.

Other three governorship aspirants who lost at the primary: Sir Chikwe Udensi, Gen. Ijioma Nwokoro Ijioma, and Etigwe Uwa, SAN, had gone to court to challenge Ibe’s victory.

Prof Gregory Ibe has attributed his victory at the apex court to the Grace of the Almighty God.

Details coming.