APGA begins registration of members in Ebonyi State

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Ebonyi chapter has commenced registration of members throughout the state.

Mr Ricky Okorouka, the state chairman of the party announced this on Wednesday in Abakaliki while briefing newsmen on the outcome of its meeting held in Abakaliki.

Okorouka said that the decision to commence the registration became imperative in view of calls by members of the public, including prominent politicians in the state to join the party.

“Our party has already started receiving calls from some politicians in the state, who want to join the party.

“In fact, one of the major reasons we met was to flag – off our massive membership registration exercise.

“We decided to start our membership registration following the requests by members of the public to officially join the party.

“So many came to me, I told them to meet with their various local government chairmen, so that they will be able to identify their various wards, where they can register,” he said.

Okorouka noted that the recent landslide victory by the party in the Anambra governorship election was an indication of the acceptance of the party in the South-East zone.

“We are optimistic that APGA will take over the mantle of leadership in the state in the 2023 governorship election.

“APGA has come to stay in Ebonyi and APGA is rising. The time for APGA to take over Ebonyi has come, that is why we have begun to mobilise for membership.

“We have met men of timber and caliber in the state who told us they want to contest some positions in our party.

“With the kind of persons approaching us, we believe that the party has a lot of chances in 2023, and we will take over the state,” he said.

According to Okorouka, the party congratulates, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, governor-elect over his victory during the Nov. 6 Anambra governorship poll.

The party chairman added that the victory had boosted the morale of members of the party in Ebonyi.

“The victory of the APGA flag bearer in the Anambra gubernatorial election is a ‘tonic’ and morale booster to us in Ebonyi.

“The victory will also increase the tempo of activities of the party in the state,” he said.

Okorouka said the party also congratulated Chief Victor Oye, its national leader and His Excellency, Chief Willy Obiano, governor of Anambra for leading the party to victory in the Anambra election.

He urged party faithful to continue keeping faith with the party.

Okorouka also praised the executives and other APGA stalwarts for keeping faith with the party despite the challenges in the past. (NAN)

