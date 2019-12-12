APDA: Appeal Court rules in Zamfara Governor’s favour

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has ruled in favour of Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle, dragged before it by Alhaji Mohammed Takori, Gubernatorial candidate of the Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance, APDA, in Zamfara State.

While four of the five man panel ruled in favor of Governor Matawalle that the judgement of the Supreme Court was valid and the case was filed behind time, one Judge dissented on this.

On the issue of primary elections, the Court ruled that Takori had no valid argument because the issue of primaries are entirely a party affair.

Reacting to the judgement, Commissioner of Justice, Nura Zarumi said the ruling against Matawalle that the case was time valid would be challenged in court at the appropriate time

Also responding, Matawalle said the verdict was in favour of the masses and that every trumped up challenge against his people’s oriented government, will continue to suffer defeat.

He promise to double his efforts in ensuring peace justice, development and fair play.