APC’s victory in Lagos momentary, we’ll seek redress — LP Chairman

By Adeyemi Adeleye

The Labour Party (LP) in Lagos State has stated its readiness to challenge the outcome of Saturday’s Governorship and House of Assembly elections in court.

The Lagos State LP Chairperson, Pastor Dayo Ekong, made the party’s position known during a press briefing in Lagos on Tuesday, describing the APC’s victory in the elections as momentary.

According to her, Saturday’s Governorship and House of Assembly elections in the state failed all democratic tests and the party was ready to seek redress.

Ekong said that the elections witnessed huge disruptions and violence against the party’s loyalists and agents.

The chairperson, who said that the election was not free, fair and credible, expressed confidence that the judiciary would do the right thing.

“There was no credibility, fairness and it was not free. I can assure you that we will seek redress, whatever it takes for us to get justice, we will do,” Ekong said.

She said that the party would also petition INEC, the police and military on the brutal attacks on some of the LP members.

Ekong said that if the election and its associated violence were allowed to go unchallenged, it would set a bad precedent, as the nation had gone beyond such in its democratic process.

The chairperson said that violence and threats didn’t allow elections to take place in many polling units across the state.

“In some places, ballot boxes were snatched and burnt and all manner of evil things happened on that day,” she said.

Ekong called on Nigerians, especially the youth that wanted a better country, not to give up.

The chairperson, however, said it was untrue that the party was instigating violence, saying LP would never instigate anyone, especially the youths it wanted a better future for, to go into illegality.(NAN)