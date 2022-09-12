APC’s unity will ensure Tinubu’s victory in 2023, says group 

By Sylvester Thompson

Asiwaju Project Beyond 2023, a support group for Bola Tinubu has said that the existing unity within the All Progressives Congress (APC) will ensure victory for Tinubu at the polls in the 2023 Presidential elections.

This is contained in a statement signed by Okpanachi Okpanachi, the group’s Director-General in Abuja on Sunday.

Okpanachi stated that Tinubu’s strength outside his acumen and political sagacity, rested with the party’s existing unity and strong bond.

“More than before, the All Progressives Congress (APC) is united, stronger and poised to win the 2023 Presidential election.

“This is made possible because the leaders and members of the party were smart enough to have gone for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

“Tinubu is a man reputed for his confidence, vision, sagacity, experience and doggedness as the party’s Presidential candidate,” he said.

Okpanachi said that other opposition parties had thought that the APC would disintegrate after the convention that produced Tinubu as the standard flag-bearer of the party.

Okpanachi noted that contrary to expectations, the APC was still waxing stronger in unity and purpose after the primary election was held.

He said that to the joy of all faithful members of the party, all former APC Presidential aspirants had resolved and committed themselves to Tinubu’s Presidential project.

‘’All of these aspirants formally and in one accord, have passed a vote of confidence on Tinubu and equally collapsed their structures into Tinubu’s structure.

“With the strong unity within the party, the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari and Tinubu’s general acceptance, we are confident that Tinubu shall win the Presidential election,” he said.(NAN)

