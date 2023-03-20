APC’s Umar Bago wins Niger governorship election 

By Obinna Unaeze

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Umar Bago of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of Saturday’s governorship election in Niger.

Prof. Clement Alawa, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (DVC) Academics, University of Abuja, the INEC Returning Officer, announced the results of the election on Monday in Minna.

Alawa said that Bago polled 469,896 votes to defeat his closest rival, Alhaji Isah Liman-Kantigi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 387,476 votes.

He said that Dr Joshua Bawa of the Labour Party (LP) and Alhaji Ibrahim Yahaya of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) got 3,415 and 3,378 votes, respectively.

The Returning Officer said that the Action Democratic Party (ADP) scored 2001 votes, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) polled 1,746 votes, followed by Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) with 992 votes.

The National Rescue Movement (NRM), got 969 votes and Social Democratic Party (SDP) polled 908 votes.

He said that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) garnered 665 votes, Action Alliance (AA), 471 votes, Young Progressives Party (YPP), 445 votes, Allied People’s Movement (APM), 351 votes, Action Peoples Party (APP), 167 votes while Accord scored 140 votes.

Alawa said that the total registered voters in the state were 2,698,344, while the total accredited votes stood at 899,488.

He said that the total valid votes were 873020, total rejected votes, 16, 936 and total votes cast, 889, 950.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there are 4,950 polling units in the state, spread across 274 wards in 25 Local Government Areas. (NAN)