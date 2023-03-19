APC’s stalwart urges Atiku, Obi to withdraw litigation over presidential election outcome

By Moses Kolo

Mr Mohammed Kailani, a stalwart of the All Peoples Congress (APC) has urged opposition presidential candidates to withdraw their litigations over the Feb. 25 presidential election.

Presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and that of Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi headed to the courts to contest the victory of the APC candidate, Sen. Bola Tinubu.

Kailani, National Coordinator, Voter Education and Awareness of the APC told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Kaduna that the withdrawal of the litigations would pave the way for national unity and development.

He said the litigants should place national interests above personal interests.

“If they really love Nigeria, they should withdraw their cases from the court.

“Their efforts would only become efforts in futility and would not be beneficial to us as a nation,’’ Kailani said.

He recalled that Tinubu, the president-elect had promised to run an all-inclusive government as such, the aggrieved politicians should rescind their decision.

“Thankfully, the president-elect had promised to run a unifying government; a government of national unity that would give everyone a sense of belonging,’’ Kailani stressed.

He commended INEC for its dogged effort toward ensuring hitch-free elections.

Kailani said INEC had performed better at the governorship and Houses of Assembly elections of Saturday when compared with what obtained at the presidential and National Assembly elections of Feb. 25.

This, he stressed, was noticeable as the Commission mitigated the challenges of election materials distribution and ensuring that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System machines functioned effectively. (NAN)