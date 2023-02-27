APC’s Dabo wins Toro Fed. Constituency seat in Bauchi

By Olaide Ayinde

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Mr Ismail Dabo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner in the Toro Federal Constituency election in Bauchi State.

INEC Returning Officer, Mr Harami Adamu announced the result on Monday in Toro Collation centre in Toro Local Government Area of the state.

He said that Dabo polled 46,691 votes to defeat his closest rival, Isa Tilde of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 26,737 votes.

Also, Isa Kufai of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) scored 13,333 votes.

“Having satisfied the requirements of the law, Ismail Dabo of the APC is hereby declared winner and is returned elected as the member representing Toro Federal Constituency in this 2023 general election,” he said. (NAN)