APC’s committee visits Ondo State over Owo massacre

By Muftau Ogunyemi

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) paid a condolence visit to Ondo State on Tuesday over the June 5 bandits’ attack in Owo.

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu who received the NWC’s delegation led by the National Chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, said the visit was a soothing balm over the injuries inflicted on the state.

The delegation included the party’s National Secretary, Sen. Iyiola Omisore, and the National Organising Secretary, Suleiman Argungu.

Akeredolu noted that the southwest geopolitical zone had always been peace and had been sustaining the unity of the country.

“What we witnessed here on June 5 was indescribable. Like the chairman has rightly observed, it has never happened before in the Southwest. The assailants came to kill and to maim.

“Today, 40 persons have died and we have more than 60 persons receiving treatment in hospitals. It is so painful.

“We believe in one Nigeria and we are the ones sustaining its unity. The country needs to do something urgently about the trilogy of attacks by herdsmen, Boko haram and now ISWAP. We need peace.

“Your coming is a balm on our wound. We lost so many children. Let us find peace in our country. There is palpable fear everywhere,’’ Akeredolu noted.

Earlier, Adamu commiserated with Akeredolu and the people of Ondo State and described the June 5 attack in Owo as a heavy loss.

“We are here essentially to condole with you personally and condole with the good people of Ondo State on the heavy loss that occurred on the June 5 in Owo where worshipers died in the hands of ungodly people.

“We would have been here early but for the pressure of the APC’s National Convention. As believers, our faith teaches us that nothing happens without God’s knowledge. God knows why it happened.

“He giveth and taketh. We have no words to soothe the heart of those mourning. All we have to say is that we join you in this moment of mourning,’’ he said.

Ondo State’s deputy governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa and members of the state’s executive council led by the Secretary to the State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu joined Akeredolu to receive the visitors. (NAN)

