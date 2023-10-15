APC’ll win Bayelsa guber poll in spite of court’s judgment – NCC

By Shedrack Frank

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Campaign Council for the Nov. 11 Bayelsa governorship election says the party will win the poll in spite of the disqualification of its candidate, Chief Timipre Sylva.

Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State and Chairman of the council, said this when he spoke with newsmen in Yenagoa on Sunday.

Yahaya, who led members of the National Working Committee of the APC to the state, said that the visit was to strengthen the synergy between the national leadership and the state chapter in order to ensure the party’s victory.

He said that the party’s candidate possessed the requisite experience and skills to govern the state in addition to being widely accepted by the people.

He said that the postponement of the official launch of the party’s campaign was to allow for adequate preparations to receive President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the event, adding that a new date would be communicated soonest.

He called on the party’s supporters to come out enmasse for the campaign rallies. (NAN)

