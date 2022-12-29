APC’ll take medical outreaches to all LGAs in Nigeria – APC guber candidate

By Olaide Ayinde

Saddique Abubakar, the Bauchi State All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for 2023 poll, on Thursday, said that the party would take medical outreaches to all Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the Federation when given the mandate.

Abubakar, also a former Chief of Air Staff, stated this in Azare, the headquarters of Katagum local government area of Bauchi state, at the end of a three-day medical outreach, organised by Tinubu/Shettima and Abubakar Support Group, known as ‘Jigi-Jagaban’, at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Azare.

The APC gubernatorial candidate lauded all the staff of the medical facility for giving the group and the APC the necessary support required to provide the medical outreach to the indigents in the area.

“I want to say that the APC government in Bauchi state and at the federal level, under Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, when he becomes the president in 2023, would be organizing this kind of activity in every local government.

“We will try to take medical services to the people.

“The people don’t even have to come to us but we will go to them through medical outreaches In-Sha-Allahu. So, let’s vote from top to bottom,” he said.

Addressing the press, Dr Abubakar Katagum, the Chief Medical Director, FMC, Azare, said over 5,000 people have been attended to of different ailments such as hypertension, diabetes, cataract and other minor eye problems.

According to him, 1,010 surgeries had been successfully performed on cataract while over 1,000 eye glasses had also been distributed.

He explained that the hospital has the capability to take up to 2,000 patients at a time, adding that he has no problems with the number of people trooping in to access the medical outreach.

The CMD, however, called on all well-meaning Nigerians and Non Governmental Organisations (NGOs) to collaborate with medical facilities in organising this kind of outreach that have direct bearing on the lives of the people especially, the less privileged.

Also speaking, Mr Ayo Adegbite, the Coordinator, Jigi-Jagaban medical outreach, said the idea was to bring health closer to the people, especially from the grassroots.

This, he said, is one of the visions and missions of the APC presidential candidate, with no exception of all the gubernatorial candidates of the party across the country.

Malam Sani Abubakar, one of the beneficiaries who spoke on behalf of others, lauded the Jigi-Jagaban initiative for providing such a ‘life saving’ programme to the common man in the area.

He said that the gesture would remain indelible in their hearts. (NAN)