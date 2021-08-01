APC: Zulum visits hometown Mafa for Ward Congresses





…Passes Confidence Vote on Buni’s Committee



Borno State Governor on Saturday travelled to his home town, Mafa, headquarters of Mafa Local Government Area, to partake in congresses held by the All Progressive Congress, APC, to elect incoming executives at ward levels.



Borno’s APC stakeholders had, during a recent meeting, adopted consensus election of executives, heeding to the advice of the party’s national caretaker committee.



“Alhamdullilah, this afternoon we have witnessed ward congresses of our great party, APC, here in Mafa and everything went well as you journalists saw. We thank our party members for their loyalty and commitment”, Zulum said.



Former Deputy Governor of Taraba State, Alhaji Uba Maigari, who’s the chairman of the ward congress committee, performed the process through a voice vote which the candidates unanimously endorsed.



“We’re here on the behest of the national caretaker committee of the party alongside INEC officials to ensure a free and fair ward congress. As Borno APC stakeholders have already agreed on consensus, we’re conducting it that way”, declared Maigari.



The caretaker chairman of the APC in Borno, Ali Bukar Dalori, who accompanied the Governor to Mafa, commended party faithful.



While in Mafa, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum passed a vote of confidence on the Mai Mala Buni led APC national caretaker committee.



“We fully affirm our recognition and loyalty to the leadership of our party at the national level, which is being led by His Excellency Mai Mala Buni. We fully support the leadership and abide by their decisions to conduct ward congresses today, the 31st of July”, Zulum said, calling on all members to remain loyal in the same direction.

