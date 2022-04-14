APC youths caution party against fielding unpopular presidential candidate

By EricJames Ochigbo

Some youths in the All Progressives Congress (APC) have cautioned the national chairman of the party, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu against fielding unpopular candidates in the 2023 general election.

The youths spoke on Thursday at a solidarity rally organised in honour of the chairman and his deputy, Sen. Abubakar Kyari in Abuja.

The Coordinator of APC Youth Development and Solidarity Forum, Mr Tobias Ogbeh urged the party leadership not to field an unpopular presidential candidate in the forthcoming primaries.

“As concerned party members, we must come to terms with the issues at stake should a non-popular candidate emerges as the presidential candidate to fly the party’s flag at the presidential election.

“This rally is therefore calling on the party, under the dynamic leadership of Senator Abdullahi Adamu to, without sentiment, ensure that the most popular candidate emerges as the presidential candidate of the party.

“The international community and other concerned stakeholders are keenly watching to see what will become of the APC.

“We must also warn that there would be unpleasant consequences electorally, should the party deny the best candidate the party’s flag under the guise of zoning or consensus that fails to meet the yearnings of the masses in 2023,” Ogbeh said.

He said that some persons were already parading themselves as the chosen candidates of the national chairman and of the Nationa Working Committee (NWC) against common sense.

Ogbeh urged the national chairman and the NWC to be wary of such individuals responsible for sending wrong signals to other members of the party.

“The APC as a party does not need such unhealthy and undemocratic display by some party members.

“This is unacceptable, and we demand the leadership of our great party to reprimand those individuals,” he said.

Ogbeh said that the leadership should step in and assure the members of the party that they were not in bed with such persons.

“We are assured that the APC as a party is bigger than individuals, and the leadership of our party is well-positioned to avail all aspirants a level playing ground,” he said.

Ogbeh said it was incumbent on the leadership of the party to organise a free and fair congress to present a strong and sellable presidential candidate in the 2023 elections. (NAN)

