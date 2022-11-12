APC youths begin grassroots engagement in Nasarawa in support of Tinubu

By Olukayode Babalola

All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth Wing started its grassroots engagement on the presidential ambition of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Nasarawa State on Saturday.

Mr Dayo Israel, National Youth Leader of the APC confirmed the kick-off after visiting the Chairman of Keffi Local Government Area, Alhaji Muhammad Shehu-Baba and the Emir of Keffi, Alhaji Shehu Chindo-Yamusa III.

According to him, the grassroots engagement aims at meeting with youth stakeholders to sensitise them on the plans of the APC presidential candidate and mobilise them to vote for him in 2023.

“I believe that by the grace of God, 2023 will witness free, fair and peaceful election and Asiwaju will emerge as the president of Nigeria,’’ he said.

He said his team would be engaging youth leaders from the national level to the polling unit level.

This, he explained, was to equip them with the right framework on mobilisation to participate in the electoral process, and most importantly, vote for the APC’s presidential candidate.

“I urge all youths to abhor violence, go and get your voter’s card and get ready to vote Asiwaju on Election Day,’’ Israel said. (NAN)

