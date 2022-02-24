APC youth leadership aspirant lauds FG on empowerment schemes

By Habibu Harisu

An All Progressive Congress (APC) youth leadership aspirant, Mr Yusuf Sani, has commended the Federal Government for its sustained empowerment schemes.

Sani gave the commendation in an interview the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Sokoto on Wednesday.

He said if elected as the youth leader, he would collaborate other stakeholders to facilitate the promotion of empowerment schemes that would the people.

According to him, the National Social Investment Programme, N-Power and various agricultural programmes have impacted positively on the lives of Nigerians.

“The government might not be able to give everyone job always but the intervention programmes millions of people, especially the youth, will be empowered,” he said.

Sani said that he decided to vie for the office of APC National Youth Leader in order to contribute to youth development.

He expressed readiness to harness the vibrancy and strength in youths toward nation building.

“The Federal Government is doing well in the N-Power programme where youths are the principal beneficiaries.

“When elected as the youth leader of our great party, will initiate more benefitting ideas for onward implementation by the government.

want to assure that the `Not too young to run` policy will be brought to the front burner. I will make my to see reasons and concede certain offices to the youth,” he said.

Sani dismissed any apprehension on the outcome of the zoning arrangements being work out by the hierarchy.

“I am optimistic that the office of the youth leader will be zoned to the north due to its massive followers.

the support I am enjoying from the state and zonal youths, in addition to the networking all over the country, I am optimistic that I will emerge victorious,” he stated.

He commended President Buhari’s administration for recognising the youth and giving them appointments in government. (NAN) 

