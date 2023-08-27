APC youth coalition tasks Tinubu ministers on youths’ inclusion

By Angela Atabo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Youth Advocacy Front (APC-NYAF), has called on the newly appointed ministers by President Bola Tinubu to ensure youths’ inclusion in the governance process.

The National Coordinator of the group, Mr Jubril Ekwote, made the call in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

Ekwote called on the ministers to consider youths that actively mobilised young Nigerians to vote massively for APC during the 2023 General Elections.

He urged the ministers to provide employment opportunities for the youths and consider them for appointments into boards of agencies and parastatals.

He pointed out that President Tinubu was known for grooming young men for leadership positions.

He said that Tinubu has demonstrated this by appointing some young persons as ministers in his cabinet.

“We are expecting that the new ministers will reciprocate this gesture by prioritising young people in their governance structure.

“Youths that worked to sustain APC leadership in the country need to be recognised, patronised and appreciated.

“This could be done through providing employment opportunities and appointments into the boards of agencies and parastatals,” the national coordinator said.

He explained that the APC-NYAF emerged from the amalgamation of several APC youth support groups across the country.

He argued that the groups had campaigned vigorously, day and night, online and offline during the 2023 General Election and mobilised voters at various polling units that ensured APC’s victory.

He, however said, that the groups were not given the attention and recognition they deserved, considering their contribution in sustaining position as the ruling party in the country.

“We decided to come together under this platform to agitate, lobby, and push for the inclusion of youths in President Tinubu and Shettima-led administration.

“We are aware that the duo cannot absolve the numerous youths that supported and worked for the success of the party.

“This is why we are calling on the minsters to absorb as many youths as they can in their governance structure,” he said. (NAN

