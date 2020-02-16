APC writes INEC, demands fresh guber election in Bayelsa

The All Progressives Congress (APC) says it has written to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) demanding for a fresh governorship election in Bayelsa.

Mr Yekini Nabena, the party’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, said this at a news conference on Sunday in Abuja.

The Supreme Court had on Thursday nullified the election of APC governorship candidate in Bayelsa, David Lyon.

Nabena said that the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, made the request in a letter to the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu titled: “Judgement in Appeal No: SC.1/2020 between Peoples Democratic Party and APC”.

According to him, APC has formally demanded for a fresh governorship election in Bayelsa.

“The party’s National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole while affirming the supremacy of the Apex Court, forwarded a letter to INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu titled: Judgement in Appeal No: SC.1/2020 between Peoples Democratic Party and APC, requesting for conduct of fresh governorship election in Bayelsa,” he said.

The APC chieftain demanded that the rule of law must be adhered to, in the case of the Bayelsa governorship election.

“When the Supreme Court decided against the PDP on the Imo governorship poll, the party in protest by its National Chairman, Uche Secondus, went around the European Union, UK and US embassies wailing that ‘Nigeria’s democracy is under threat.

“What has suddenly changed in the case of the Bayelsa governorship election?

“This only goes to show that these foriegn concerns and all Nigerians must be wary of the such politics and insincere antics of the PDP.

“The contention on the Bayelsa governorship is far from over. We are all aware of the NYSC certificate forgery case of the Bayelsa deputy governor, Sen. Lawrence Oborawharievwo Ewhrudjakpo.

“And the decision of the APC National leadership to continue to pursue all legal avenues to contest INEC’s decision to declare Duoye Diri as Bayelsa Governor, having failed to meet the mandatory constitutional requirement to become the governor,” he said

He urged all lovers of democracy to ensure that the rule of law was adhered to, not only in the case of Bayelsa but in all matters.

According to him, democracy is a game of numbers and the majority must have their way.(NAN)