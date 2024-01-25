APC woos Kano Gov., Yusuf, others 

Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), has invited Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano State to join the APC.

By Aminu Garko

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ganduje offered the invitation on Thursday while addressing stakeholders of the party in Kano.

“I am appealing to governor Yusuf along with his members from the NNPP to defect to the ruling APC at the national level to ensure massive political growth of the state.

“We are also working very hard to ensure more members of the National Assembly from Kano State and others from other political parties to join hands with the progressives as doors of the party remains open for all.

“We will provide an enabling environment for all defectors for the overall political growth of our party and state.

“I want to assure the good people of Kano state that the federal government will continue to initiate policies and programmes that will enhance the well-being of the people.

“I also want to assure you that there is move for other governors from various political parties to joint our party.

“Very soon some governors and members of the National Assembly from other political parties will join the APC,” he said.

According to him, the Kano state chapter of the party had accepted the Supreme Court judgment in good faith and salute President Bola Tinubu for his love for the party.

Reviewing the Kano governorship apex court verdict, Ganduje said the party would create a strong avenue that would unite their members and give room for more people willing to join the party.

The APC national chairman and immediate past governor of Kano state said stakeholders of the party had also expressed appreciation to Tinubu for his support and love for Kano.

According to Ganduje, the stakeholders meeting has resolved that as a progressive and largest political party in Africa, and in line with the initiative the door of APC in Kano remains open for hundreds of new members willing to join.

”The door of the APC is open to wooing new members to the party across the country and in Diaspora as a group or individual level, because of the good governance and sound promises of the party.

“So, in order to enhance unity, progress and development of Kano state, the stakeholders’ meeting expressed commitment to continue to pursue the path of dialogue with individuals, associations or political parties ready to join the APC,” he said.

The APC national chairman appreciated members of the party for their maturity, support and patience during the period of the legal battle and called on them to remain calm and law abiding. (NAN)

