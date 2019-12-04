APC Women Leaders applaud NASS for peace, stability in governance

Women leaders of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) have applauded the leadership of the ninth National Assembly for the peace and stability in the Assembly.

The women leaders who paid a visit to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, under the banner of APC State Women Leaders Forum also commended their host for the harmonious working relationship with the Executive.

President of the Forum, Mrs. Hailmary Aipoh, who led members of the Forum on the visit, told Lawan: “we are not surprised to see the rapid positive changes and stability in the ninth National Assembly, because you are a man of great character, humility and a sense of great insight in leading the National Assembly.

“Regardless of the challenges that may spring up, success is certain. As leader, we are sure you will do us proud as the Senate President and the nation at large.”

Aipoh said the visit was to congratulate Lawan on his emergence as the Senate President and to also make a case for the consideration of political appointment members of the Forum.

“We pray you use your good office to help the APC Women Leaders and youth in securing appointments, to enable us assist our women and youth at the grassroots.

“We pray for skills acquisition and empowerment programmes for women and youths to be supported by your good office as a way of enhancing their welfare which will go along way to impact positively in their lives,” she said.

Responding, Lawan said the ninth National Assembly revolved to work in harmony with the Executive because they were all elected by the same Nigerians to transform their lives.

Ha said, “We have a good relationship with the Executive. This is necessary because the people who elected National Assembly members were the same people that elected Mr President.

“These people want same thing; security to be improved, roads to be fixed, schools and health institutions to be fixed. So, we have to work together with Mr. President and the Executive arm to ensure that we bring to reality those needs of Nigerians instead of fighting.

“In this enterprise, it does not mean we will not disagree with the executive, certainly there will be a time when they will see something as grey and we will see it as red.

“When we do so, and eventually it will come to pass, but when that happens we don’t need to fight in the market square, rather we will sit down and resolve the issue in national interest”.

While commending the PDP Senators for their support, Lawan said, “We are able to work with our colleagues in the PDP so closely and so cordially.

“This is the way to grow and develop a nation. Politics should stop after elections while governance takes the center stage.”

On the request for appointment, the Senate President said they are so important to the party and assured them that they are not forgotten at all adding that there more appointments on the way particularly the appointments into the Boards of government parastatals.