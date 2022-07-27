APC women leader urges women to obtain register, obtain PVCs

by Abdullahi Shugaba

Hajiya Jamila Salmanu, the Katsina State Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has urged women to take advantage of the ongoing continuous voter registration exercise to enrol for their permanent voter’s card so as to vote during the 2023 general election.

Salmanu made the call during a mobilisation tour to sensitise and enlighten women on the need to actively participate in politics in Katsina State, in Katsina on Tuesday.

”Without a PVC, there is no how women can make any impact in politics. The PVC is your weapon during the coming Elections in 2023 and Beyond.

“The beauty of democracy is that, women can also vote and be voted for. Then why should we allow ourselves to be left behind?” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the women leader is touring the 34 local government areas of state to mobile women ahead of the 2023 upcoming general elections.(NAN)

