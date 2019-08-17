APC women leader hails Sanwo-Olu over inclusion of 12 women in cabinet

#TrackNigeria: Mrs Jumoke Okoya-Thomas, Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, has commended Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu for including 12 women in his 38 cabinet nominees.

She spoke in Lagos on Saturday following Friday’s completion of the screening of the nominees by the 16-man ad hoc committee of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Okoya-Thomas, a former member of the House of Representatives, said that the state would be better with the gesture.

“I am happy the leadership of the party has at least identified the quality ones among us. With 12 women out of 38 screened nominees, we are moving up.

“Lagos is a city of excellence; we set the pace for others to follow.

“So, if Lagos is putting 12 women of 38 cabinet nominees, I think the government has done very well.

“Also, there are other positions that are envisaged will be given to some more women that worked hard during the campaigns that put our governor in place,” she said.

According to the women leader, names of women are coming out much more than it used to be.

Okoya-Thomas said that the governor had fulfilled his promise to give the position of the Secretary to the State Government to women.

“With all these appointments coming up for women, the governor is true to his words. He is one person that one should believe in and trust,’’ she said.

On the capability of women to deliver and affect the system positively, Okoya-Thomas said that women were better trusted with positions of authority.

“You will be surprised about what these nominees will do. We are not leaving them.

“We are going to be interfacing with them regularly to ensure that they are only to do what they have been appointed to do.

“So, this particular set of women are not going to let the state down by creating problems. You will be amazed what they will do,’’ the former lawmaker said.

She also commended the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the party for believing in women and their empowerment.

“So, we have leaders that are gender-sensitive and that is what I will say about Tinubu. He has recognised the efforts of women in the society,’’ Okoya-Thomas said.

The Commissioner and Special Adviser nominees, comprising of 12 women and 26 men, were screened in two batches by the committee, headed by Mr Rotimi Abiru, the Chief Whip of the House.

The 12 women nominees are Mrs Yetunde Arobieke, Mrs Lola Akande, Mrs Solape Hammond, Mrs Shulamite Adebolu, Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka, Princess Aderemi Adebowale and Ms Adekemi Ajayi-Bembe.

Others are Mrs Bolaji Dada, Mrs Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, Mrs Folashade Adefisayo, Mrs Ponnle Ajibola, and Ms Ruth Olusanya. (NAN)