APC wins Ussa, Donga, Takum federal constituency seat in Taraba

By Gabriel Yough

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Dr Mark Useni of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of Saturday’s supplementary election for Ussa, Donga and Takum federal constituency of Taraba.

Prof. Luka Juma, the INEC Returning Officer declared the result in Jalingo on Sunday.

Juma said that Useni polled 25,929 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mr Riman Shawulu of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) who polled 25,350 votes, while Mr Istifanus Gbana of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 20, 234 votes to place third.



INEC had declared the Feb.25 election inconclusive following cancellation of results in Chanchangi and Kwesati wards in Takum and Ussa Local Government Areas (LGAs) due to some irregularities, leading to Saturday’s poll.



Speaking with newsmen shortly after the victory, Useni extended his hands of fellowship to his opponents, urging them to join hands with him to serve the people better.



He pledged to place priority on the security challenges affecting his constituency.

Also Mr Anas Shuaibu of All Progressives Grant Alliance (APGA) was declared as the winner of the Karim 11 state constituency seat by INEC. (NAN)