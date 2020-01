The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announce Mr Nuhu Goro, a former Deputy Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly as winner of Kagarko Constituency seat for Kaduna State House of Assembly..

INEC Returning Officer, Dr Haruna Aminu of the Ahmadu Bello University who announced the results on Sunday in Kagarko, headquarters of Local Government Area (LGA) said Goro polled 24, 658 votes to defeat Mr Morondia Tanko of the PDP who scored 20,206 votes. (NAN)