APC wins Reps seat in Cross River

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Mr Alex Egbonna of the All Progressives Congress (APC), winner of the House of Representatives election for Yakurr/Abi Federal Constituency in Cross River.

Dr Alalibo Johnson, State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), announced the result on Sunday at the collation center in Ugep, Yakurr Local Government Area.

Alalibo said that, the APC candidate got 29,716 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Mr John Lebo of the Peoples Democratic Party, who secured 26,039 votes.

The commission also declared Mr Davies Etta of the PDP as winner of Abi constituency seat in the State House of Assembly.

The PDP candidate garnered 13, 349 votes to defeat his closest rirval, Mr Eyeng Iwqara of the APC who had 8, 792 votes.

The REC, however, said that, INEC cancelled election in Afafanyi/Igonigoni Ward, consisting of eight polling units with combined total of 5,616 registered voters, due to violence. (NAN)