APC wins Owan Fed Constituency in Edo

By George Edomwonyi

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Mr Dekeri Anamero of the All Progressives Congress (APC), winner of Saturday’s election for Etsako Federal Constituency in Edo.

Prof. Benjamin Adesina, the INEC Returning Officer, on Sunday in Auchi declared Anamero winner with 58,392 votes.

Adesina, who gave the breakdown of the result, said nine persons contested for the seat.

He said that Anamero defeated his main rival, Andrew Momodu of the Peoples Democratic Party, who scored 25, 132 votes.

According to him, Mr Abeni Azeez of Labour Party came third with 8,634 votes; New Nigeria People’s Party 341 votes, while the All Progressives Grand Alliance candidate got three votes.

“I, Prof. Benjamin Adesina, having satisfied with the requirements of the electoral law and as the returning officer of the election, hereby declare Dekeri Anamero as the winner of Etsako Federal Constituency,” Adesina said.

Speaking shortly after the declaration, Anamero thanked the people of the constituency for voting him and promised to meet their aspirations.

“I want to say a big thank you to the people of Etsako Federal Constituency for finding me worthy to represent you at the Green Chamber.

“I assure you that I will not let you down and I will ensure I bring the needed development to the area,” he said. (NAN)