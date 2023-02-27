APC wins Ondo Central Senatorial District , Akure South/Akure North Fed. Constitueny

By Alaba-Olusola Oke

The Independent National  Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Mr Adeniyi Adegbonmire, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), winner of the Ondo Central Senatorial seat in the Saturday election.

Announcing the election result on Sunday in Akure, Prof. Gbenga Onibi, the  Returning Officer for the Ondo Central Senatorial District election, said that the APC candidate polled 103, 871 to defeat his closest rival of the Peoples Democrat Party (PDP), Mr Ifedayo Adedipe, who polled 74, 702 votes.

 Onibi declared Adegbonmire winner, having polled the highest number of votes out of the 199, 543 total votes cast.

Similarly, Mr Abiodun Adesida, the APC candidate for the Akure South/Akure North Federal Constituency, was declared winner of the federal constituncy seat in Saturday’s election.

Prof. Kola Oladunmoye, the Returning Officer of the Akure South/Akure Noth Federal Constituency, said that  Adesida garnered 45,030  votes to defeat his closest rival of the PDP,  Mrs Kemisola Adesanya, who got 33, 789 votes.

Oladunmoye, therefore, declared Adesida the winner of the election.

“Having scored the highest  numbers of votes out of the  89, 285 total votes cast, Mr Abiodun Adesida, is hereby declared winner and returned as a House of Representatives member-elect in the constituency,” the Returning Officer said. (NAN)