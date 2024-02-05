APC wins Kachia/ Kagarko federal constituency rerun poll

Mr Saleh Zock of All Progressives Congress (APC) has won Saturday’s Kachia/ Kagarko federal constituency rerun election, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer, Prof. Haruna Aminu of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, announced the result on Monday in Kaduna.

Aminu said that Saleh Zock of APC won with 42, 461 votes to defeat his closest rival, Umar David of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who got 26, 218 votes.

He said that Augustine Umar of Labour Party (LP) who came third scored 2,311 votes.

The election took place in six constituencies covering seven local government areas of Chikun, Igabi, Kaduna South, Kudan, Kachia, Kagarko and Kauru.

The total polling units in the constituencies are 1,114 and the registered voters are more than 639,914. (NAN)

By Ezra Musa

