APC wins Jigawa by-election

March 7, 2021



The candidate the All Progressives Congress (APC), Muhammad Adamu, has the winner ’s Kafinhausa Constituency by-election in Jigawa.

Adamu polled 14,924 votes to beat candidates in the election.

The News Agency Nigeria () reports that the took place in the 120 polling units in the area.

Prof. Ahmed Kutama, the Returning Officer, declared the result at the collation centre in Kafinhausa Local Government Area.

He said the APC candidate defeated his closest rival, Garba Muhammad Tambale, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), polled 8,612 votes.

The officer declared Adamu the winner, having secured the highest number of votes.

The third contestant was Usman Isyako of the Allied Peoples (APM) secured 72 votes. ()

